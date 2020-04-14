ESSENTIAL OILS
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — The first in a series of free online workshops on Essential Oils will be presented from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 20, at the School of Environmental & Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright. The video conferencing app Zoom will be used.
Described as oils typically obtained by distillation and having the characteristic fragrance of the plants or other sources from which they are extracted, aromatherapist Joan Apter of Woodstock will discuss the various uses and medicinal applications of essential oils.
More information is available by emailing joanapter@earthlink.net or visiting www.apteraromatherapy.com.
The required registration for the workshop may be completed by calling Barbara Ellen at 845-684-5061.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.