SLOW FLOW YOGA
A Slow Flow Yoga class will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays from April 28 to May 26, in Craven Lounge at the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the five-week $50 course is open to the college community and public and will be taught by Arlana Young.
Described as a beginner/intermediate gentle flowing class, participants will move through poses, usually holding a pose for 15 to 20 seconds. Emphasis will be on slow movement through the available range of motion, gradually building strength and flexibility.
Participants should bring their own mats, blocks and straps, wear stretch clothing and be comfortable with moving from a standing position to the floor and back up again.
Proof of COVID vaccination and booster will be required in advance in order to participate.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p9bcuvt.
Contact 607-436-2548 or conted@oneonta.edu for more information.
NATIVE AMERICAN PAWPAW TREE
Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek will sponsor a lecture on the “Native American Pawpaw Tree” at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
According to a media release, Eric Stroud of Mohawk Spirits Distillery in Canajoharie will offer a brief history of the pawpaw, described as the largest edible fruit native to the United States. He will share how he is distills the tree’s fruit into a sweet liqueur and provide an overview of the growers and producers working together to raise the fruit’s profile as well as how the fruit tree may be reintegrated into diets and cultures.
There is a $10 fee for the lecture.
The required registration may be completed at www.hhfarmshop.com. The lecture is part of Hulse Hill Farm’s Grow & Learn workshop series.
Visit www.hulsehillfarm.com or call 518-605-9159 for more information.
COMMUNITY FOOD AND COOKING DAY
Otsego County residents are invited to participate in a Community Food and Cooking Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Food Lab 139 of the Human Ecology building at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will help create and taste a dish defined as healthy and receive nutrition and cooking tips they can put to use immediately in their own kitchens. Children 8 and older are welcome to attend with a registered adult.
The program will be presented by SUNY Food and Nutrition Assistant Professor Mandeep Virk-Baker, in collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie & Otsego Counties.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bp8fvnsw. Contact Nutrition Educator Kimberly Ferstler at kmf239@cornell.edu or 518-234-4303, ext.120, for more information.
