LIFEGUARDING AND WATER SAFETY
The Catskill Recreation Center will offer lifeguarding classes in certification, recertification, water safety instructor certification and lifeguard instructor recertification.
A minimum of five participants will be required to have the classes.
Classes will be from 4 to 7 p.m. April 19 to May 19, for after-school lifeguard certification; May 1 for lifeguard instructor recertification; May 22 for lifeguard recertification; June 4 for water safety instructor certification; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 28 to Jul 2 for lifeguard certification.
Those interested may visit the front desk, call 845-586-6250 or
visit https://tinyurl.com/44jkemur for more information and to register.
SUPPLEMENTAL NEEDS TRUSTS AND GUARDIANSHIP
Family Resource Network will sponsor an online “Supplemental Needs Trusts and Guardianship” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 21.
According to a media release the workshop is for those with questions about setting up trusts for their loved ones or who need advice about setting up a plan for a guardianship
Greg S. Catarella, a Binghamton lawyer who has practiced elder law, estate planning, administration, trusts and guardships for more than 20 years, will present the financial planning workshop.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/7pcuu24d or by calling 607-432-0001.
RESOURCES FOR ARTISTS
Earlville Opera House will present a program devoted to resources for artists during a suggested brown bag lunch at noon Thursday, April 22.
The New York Foundation for the Arts and the Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts will present resources for artists including grants and residency opportunities, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Register is available by emailing info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Youth Improv Theater Workshop Series
A limited in-person class of 10-18 year olds will explore the skills of improv theater with local Stamford resident and theater professional, Marisa Caruso starting Wednesday, April 28.
According to a media release, eight workshop sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Stamford Village Library at 117 Main St. in Stamford.
The program will teach techniques for spontaneous scene development that will lead to a final public performance adhering to state safety guidelines. Scene-building skills include character physicality, partner listening, A to C theme connection and group building and they often far transcend the realm of theater.
Registration and more information is available by calling, texting, or emailing the instructor at 845-401-8681 or mrsacrso@gmail.com.
Classes will take place outside as weather permits, or indoors with masks. As a safety protocol, students will be required to answer a number of questions and keep a safe distance during workshops. Personal protective equipment will be provided.
