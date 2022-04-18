BEGINNER PERMACULTURE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Agriculture and Horticulture Intern Becca Leone will present a permaculture webinar at noon, Thursday, April 21.
Permaculture is defined as the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient.
Leone’s presentation will include principles of permaculture, site planning, self-sufficiency and urban permaculture. The webinar will include an at-home activity to show the advantages of redesigning gardens to fit within the scope of permaculture.
The required registration is available at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/permaculture_243.
Call 518-234-4303, ext. 119, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.