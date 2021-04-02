LAY ADVOCACY
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online “Lay Advocacy” workshop from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 7. It will be led by Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi.
According to a media release, the workshop will provide an overview of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Georgi will explain the history and provisions of IDEA and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, federal laws that govern education for students with disabilities. The workshop will cover children’s rights, how children qualify for special education services and how those services may be delivered.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3dtkfxxa.
