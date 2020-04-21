PATHWAYS TO CALM AND INNER PEACE
Dr. Paula Petry, co-owner of the Light of Heart Sanctuary in Sharon Springs, has partnered with the Institute for Spiritual Development in Oneonta and ISD NY to create a webinar featuring eight upstate holistic health practitioners from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
According to a media release, as future unknowns increase so may anxiety, fear and feelings of loss and even despair.
The virtual summit will serve as a bridge between local practitioners and healers to those seeking new ways forward and meaning in chaos.
Participants will join via a live Facebook stream or through their registered Zoom link. They can enter and leave sessions as needed Participants will see presenters but presenters will not see participants. Some one-hour segments will be experiential. The technique known as emotional freedom will not be taught, it will be practiced. The same will apply to sound healing, guided meditations, hypnosis, inspirational writing, chronic pain relief and yoga.
Astrologer Kathy Kerston will share information about the earth’s alignment and what it means for the country.
ISD-Oneonta Co-director Diana Friedell will share evidence for all those grieving or fearing the loss of a loved one that spirit loved ones continue on.
Sunday will conclude with ISD’s metaphysical church service and will include a virtual healing bowl where prayers can be sent to loved ones, live music and the homily by Petry, “Fall in love and let it teach you about life.”
The webinar is free. Donations will be accepted and shared with ISD.
More information and the required registration is available at https://www.paulapetry.com/pathways2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.