BUSINESS FOR A NEW ERA
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship is accepting registrations for a free five-week online business planning workshop series scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 27.
According to a media release, “Business for a New Era” has been designed to reflect the changing needs of farm and food entrepreneurs in a new era.
The 12 lesson series will include an introduction, marketing, operations and finances. Content is designed to encourage participants to understand, articulate and incorporate the values of sustainability, collaboration, inclusion, transparency and innovation in all aspects of their entrepreneurship planning.
Visit www.cadefarms.org/new-era, email jim@cadefarms.org, or call 315-272-9529 for more information and to register.
FARM TO INSTITUTION COMMUNITY PLATFORM
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship will sponsor a webinar at noon Wednesday, April 28, to explain ripeCommunity, an online farm to institution matchmaking platform that connects New York schools and institutions with local farm and food businesses.
According to a media release, the webinar will include identifying new markets, becoming wholesale ready and applicable certifications.
Farms, food businesses, K-12 schools, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, food banks, universities and institutions may create profiles to start connecting. ripeCommunity is a free service. Profiles may be viewed by anyone who visits the website, including consumers seeking fresh, local food options.
Profiles may include a product list, business description and purchasing instructions for buyers to view and make informed decisions about their local purchasing. Institutions will be able to conduct a targeted search of farm and food businesses, to include filtering based on criteria such as distance, farm size, product type and growing practices.
“New York has one of the nation’s best Farm to School incentives, plus a rich farming community ready to sell or scale up for wholesale, with clearer direction from institutions’ needs and location,’’ CADE Senior Program Manager Kaitlyn Sirna states in the release. “Through ripeCommunity, we are offering a streamlined, transparent process for institutions by aggregating New York’s farms and food suppliers into a single, searchable platform. At the same time, we are creating another vehicle for the products of local farms and suppliers to reach new markets, not only through institutions, but also grocery stores, farmers markets, suppliers and consumers who access ripeCommunity.”
More information is available at cadefarms.org/ripecommunity.
