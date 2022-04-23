DEFENSIVE DRIVING
A Defensive Driving course will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Richfield Springs Sportsmen’s Club at 1497 County Highway 25 in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, participants will be informed as to how they can improve their driving skills by becoming more aware on the road.
Those who complete the $20 course will earn a three-year 10% discount on their motor vehicle insurance.
Bringing lunch is advised. Coffee and tea will be available.
Call 845-521-2486 or 315-858-0650 to register.
MODERN LOVE
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love, a six-week creative writing workshop to 10 students taught by Elizabeth Koster from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from May 6 to June 10. Once registered and paid the $120 fee, students will be instructed how to join the class.
According to a media release, students will complete essays suitable for submitting for consideration to the New York Times Modern Love column. Through prompts, exercises, supportive feedback, study of published essays, discussions on tips and pitfalls, writers will sculpt and hone their stories.
Koster has been published in the New York Times Modern Love column. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University. She also serves as a writing mentor for Girls Write Now and has taught creative writing to high school students, Columbia undergraduates, senior citizens and incarcerated women on Rikers Island. She lives in New York City and is in the process of completing a memoir.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.