NATIVE TREES AND SHRUBS
A free “Native Trees and Shrubs” webinar will be presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
According to a media release, the presentation will cover the benefits of using native trees and shrubs to add structure and beauty to one’s landscape while providing a source of food for insects and animals. The top choices to consider to create a haven for wildlife will also be profiled.
Registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y7qrwnee. A webinar link will be emailed once registration has been completed.
Contact CCE Columbia and Greene Counties at columbiagreene@cornell.edu for more information.
MEAT MARKETING
A “Meat Marketing” webinar will be hosted by the Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 27, via the video conferencing app Zoom.
According to a media release, Agriculture Marketing Consultant Matt LeRoux will be the keynote speaker. LeRoux works with produce and livestock farmers and food businesses.
Participants will find out if they are covering all their meat marketing costs — including their time — while still bringing in a profit.
The workshop will cover how to develop a marketing strategy and set specific marketing objectives. In addition to marketing tips, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s meat price calculator will be discussed in detail. The calculator uses farm data to develop pricing for meat sold by the hanging weight or by the cut. It accounts for processing and marketing costs, allows farmers to build in a profit, then lets them adjust the pricing of each cut until they reach their goal. Navigating MeatSuite, a free website to help farms reach consumers seeking local meat in bulk, will also be included.
There is a fee of $10. The required registration, due by Friday, April 24, may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/sqwswjh.
Contact Ashley McFarland at am2876@cornell.edu or 315-866-7920 for more information.
