NOTION OF MOTION
Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will sponsor the free, virtual workshop “Notion of Motion” to be presented by photographer J W Johnston in three sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 2, 9 and 16.
According to a media release, how best to capture and create motion in photographs, technically and aesthetically, will be covered. Whether photographing a simple landscape, runner, bike rider, motocross rider in mid-air or a player’s hands at the piano, there are creative decisions to be made.
Topics to be covered include finding the shutter speed sweet spot, the best ways to handle and move the camera, stops, pans, blurs and zoom bursts, creating a visual path and abstracts.
Registration is available on Eventbrite.
SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVOCACY TRAINING
Starbridge and the Family Resource Network will present a free Family Empowement webinar series on “Special Education Advocacy Training” from 9 to 11 a.m. May 4, 6 and 8.
According to a media release, students who have disabilities or suspected disabilities may be eligible for additional supports and services through their school. Information and strategies to help parents and children navigate special education options will be included.
The first session will cover special education regulations. It will be followed by a lesson in effective communication and the series will end with advocacy steps.
The required registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/yb3awkd4.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
