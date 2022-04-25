BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY
A free, three-part series on Black & White photography will begin Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until noon on Zoom. The series will continue May 7 and 21.
Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library, the art and craft of black and white photography will be explored during the how-to, hands-on workshop.
Instructed by JW Johnston, the series will include when to go black and why, how to see in black and white, how to convert color to black and white, tone, contract, dodging, burning, digital, film and filters.
The workshop is for adults and teens 16 and older. The required registration, along with more information, is available at https://tinyurl.com/ywn6kr52.
MICRO-CREDENTIAL COURSES
SUNY COBLESKILL — Micro-credential courses offered by SUNY Cobleskill are scheduled to begin in May.
According to a media release, the courses are open to anyone and badges earned upon completion of the course will be digital credentials that may be shared with employers to validate one’s skills and achievements.
The following will be offered virtually in two parts from May 23 to July 1 and July 5 to Aug. 12.
E-Marketing: Tools, techniques and interactive aspects of digital marketing.
Entrepreneurship: In-demand skills in consumer behavior, market research, and formulating value proposition.
Human Resources Management: Foundation for general management with focus on human resource functions.
Supply Chain: Products and services supply chain management and its impact on global economy.
American Sign Language: History and assistive devices will be explored along with vocabulary and basic grammar for beginner level communication.
In-person Beef Processing will be held from May 18 to 20; and Meat Processing and Food Safety will be offered from Sept. 12 to Oct. 7.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ut6cdz8 for more information and to register.
