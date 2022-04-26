MICRO-CREDENTIAL COURSES
SUNY COBLESKILL — Micro-credential courses offered by SUNY Cobleskill are scheduled to begin in May.
According to a media release, once a course has been completed, digital credentials that may be shared with employers to validate one’s skills and achievements, will be awarded to participants.
The following will be offered virtually in two parts from May 23 to July 1, and July 5 to Aug. 12.
E-Marketing: Tools, techniques and interactive aspects of digital marketing.
Entrepreneurship: In-demand skills in consumer behavior, market research, and formulating value proposition.
Human Resources Management: Foundation for general management with focus on human resource functions.
Supply Chain: Products and services supply chain management and its impact on global economy.
American Sign Language: History and assistive devices will be explored along with vocabulary and basic grammar for beginner level communication.
In-person Beef Processing will be held from May 18 to 20, and Meat Processing and Food Safety will be offered from Sept. 12 to Oct. 7.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ut6cdz8 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.