The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Idea Kraft, will offer the following free webinars for business owners who may have questions and concerns about how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first two webinars, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, will be “A Practical Guide — How to Make Your Business Digital.” Registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yyqse5yq for the morning session and https://tinyurl.com/y9x9a5df for the afternoon session.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, “How to Position Your Company For Success When Business Returns” will be presented.
Confirmation emails will be sent to all those who register and will include instructions on how to join each webinar.
Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege and Chris Olsen of Idea Kraft, a Binghamton agency that specializes in branding, packaging and web design, will discuss the branding, marketing and digital tactics needed to best position companies for success when businesses are allowed to re-open.
Call 607-432-4500 for more information.
