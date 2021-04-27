“WRITING ANTARCTICA”
SUNY Cobleskill and the Antarctica Artists and Writers Collective will present “Writing Antarctica” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Young-adult fiction writer Greg Neri, author and editor Susan Fox Rogers and curator and art critic William L. Fox will read from and discuss their Antarctic-based works as part of Adequate Earth: A Virtual Exhibit Exploring Antarctica through the Arts.
According to a media release, since the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers Program set the stage in the 1970’s, more than 50 writers have explored Antarctica and produced science fiction novels, children’s books, poetry collections and scholarly writings.
The program is free and open to the public. It may be viewed at Facebook Live @AntarcticCollective. Registration for active participation is available at aawcollective.com/adequate-earth-events.
LAY ADVOCACY
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online “Lay Advocacy” workshop from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, May 7. It will be led by Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi.
According to a media release, the workshop, originally scheduled for April 7, will provide an overview of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Georgi will explain the history and provisions of IDEA and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, federal laws that govern education for students with disabilities. The workshop will cover children’s rights, how children qualify for special education services and how those services may be delivered.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3dtkfxxa. Those who registered last month, need not do so again.
