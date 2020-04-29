HOME ENERGY INFORMATION
The following free online information sessions will be presented on Zoom by Heat Smart Otsego, a community-based clean heating and cooling initiative designed to help residents and businesses lower their energy bills, improve comfort and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
An introduction to air and ground source heat pumps and modern wood burning appliances and incentives, installers and advantages will be discussed from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Also on Thursday, "Free Heat Under Your Feet - Focus on Geothermal Heat Pumps" will be presented from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
"Whole Home Retrofit" will be presented by Snug Planet from noon until 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 5; and by Halco during the same time slot on May 12.
"Heat Pump Installation" will be presented by NP Environmental noon until 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Heat Smart Otsego, directed by Bennett Sandler, is a project of the Otsego County Conservation Association financially supported by the State Energy Research and Development Authority.
Visit https://heatsmartotsego.org/ to register.
Email campaigndirector@occainfo.org or visit https://heatsmartotsego.org/contact/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.