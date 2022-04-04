STARTING A VEGETABLE GARDEN
An online workshop related to starting a vegetable garden will be presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
According to a media release, Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes will present information on pH and soil needs, planning and spacing, starting seeds, buying transplants and crop rotation.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8543f7 or contact Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or 518-234-4303, ext.119, for more information and to register.
SUMMER CAMPS
Family Resource Network in Oneonta will sponsor an online workshop focused on summer camps for individuals with developmental disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 6.
According to a media release, information on day, sleep-away and family camps throughout the state will be provided including what to expect, how to apply and available funding options.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/45nywzw5.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
MAKE-A-POSY PIN
Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek will debut the first of its Grow & Learn workshop series at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
According to a media release, posy pins will be created from felted bases using raw cashmere. Participants will then add their own custom colors and designs.
All materials will be included in the $20 workshop fee including a gift box.
The workshop is for those 12 and older.
The required registration may be completed on the Farm Shop page at www.hulsehillfarm.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.