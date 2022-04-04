STARTING A VEGETABLE GARDEN

An online workshop related to starting a vegetable garden will be presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

According to a media release, Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes will present information on pH and soil needs, planning and spacing, starting seeds, buying transplants and crop rotation.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8543f7 or contact Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or 518-234-4303, ext.119, for more information and to register.

SUMMER CAMPS

Family Resource Network in Oneonta will sponsor an online workshop focused on summer camps for individuals with developmental disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 6.

According to a media release, information on day, sleep-away and family camps throughout the state will be provided including what to expect, how to apply and available funding options.

The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/45nywzw5.

Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.

MAKE-A-POSY PIN

Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek will debut the first of its Grow & Learn workshop series at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

According to a media release, posy pins will be created from felted bases using raw cashmere. Participants will then add their own custom colors and designs.

All materials will be included in the $20 workshop fee including a gift box.

The workshop is for those 12 and older.

The required registration may be completed on the Farm Shop page at www.hulsehillfarm.com.

 

