ECO ART CAMP
Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford will present “eARTh Learners: An Eco Art Camp for Kids” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11 to 15.
According to a media release, in partnership with the Catskill Center, the spring break camp will offer youngsters 9 to 14 an opportunity to learn about nature and create art in a collaborative setting.
The five-day camp will feature activities focused on concepts of environmental stewardship, sustainability and art-making.
Campers will learn how to produce art using natural materials and will keep a nature-walk journal. Participants will go outside throughout the week to explore local sites to learn about the ecosystem.
The fee is $65 per child. Scholarships are available and preregistration is required.
COVID protocols include a no mask requirement and social distancing indoors. COVID rapid tests will be available for children, before and during the camp, if desired or if symptoms appear.
Call Headwaters Arts Center at 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org for more information and to register.
GROWING COMMUNITY RESILIENCE
The fourth online workshop in the five-part series on Building Community Resilience will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
According to a media release, the workshop will focus on Growing Community Resilience.
Theresa Barila, founder of Community Resilience Initiative based in Walla, Walla, Washington, will highlight the lessons she learned in her journey to create the first community-wide initiative focused on resilience. She will address project management and organizing skills and emphasize key points that will boost energy and confidence in shaping initiatives.
Barila’s four words to describe key principles are convener, catalyst, cheerleader and coach. Each word guides the foundational principles of organizing one’s own blueprint for framing their community initiative.
The series is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County along with CCE of Orange County and Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance.
The required registration may be completed online at http://bit.ly/BCR555.
Contact Jeanne Darling at 607-865-6531, jmd30@cornell.edu, or visit www.ccedelaware.edu for more information.
LIFEGUARDING
A Lifeguarding class for individuals 15 and older is scheduled to meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 18 to May 12, at SUNY Delhi.
Class dates and times are subject to change and there will be no class Tuesday, April19.
The $270 fee includes a $45 non-refundable deposit required at the time of registration.
Call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 or visit https://delhi.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8010792 for more information and to register.
FAMILY- TO-FAMILY EDUCATION
An eight-week Family-to-Family Education course focused on mental health will begin online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
According to a media release, sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Delaware and Otsego, the course is for families and friends of individuals who have mental health issues.
Described as an evidence-based program designed to help people have a better understanding of mental health conditions, increase their coping skills and empower people to become advocates for their family members, the course will be taught by trained NAMI-Delaware and Otsego family members and led by Shari Stallone and Lynn Tweedie from NAMI Delaware and Otsego.
The course will cover information on schizophrenia; depression, mood, anxiety and panic disorders; and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
The course will provide basic information about medications, coping skills, how to handle a crisis, explore listening and communication techniques, discuss problem solving and confidentiality challenges, recovery and rehabilitation, and provide self-care tips related to worry and stress.
Participants must preregister at https://tinyurl.com/2j2p3n2n.
Contact Stallone at 607-433-1714 ext. 201, or namidelawareco@gmail.com or sstallone@rehab.org for more information and to register.
