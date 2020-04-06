INTRODUCTION TO GARDENING
NORWICH — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County will sponsor a free webinar series designed to teach the basics of gardening. All lessons will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.
The series will begin with Planning Your Garden on Tuesday, April 7. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3aPOYXd
Seed Starting will follow on April 14. Participants will learn how to start their own plants from seed indoors and outside. Register at https://bit.ly/34huhRS
Building Soil and Composting will follow on April 21. How to turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into compost will be covered. Compost management tips will be included along with instruction in how to build soils for gardens.
Register at https://bit.ly/3aQtz0b
The series will wrap up on April 28, with Pest and Disease Management. How to identify and treat common diseases and pest problems in vegetable gardens using natural and organic methods will be presented. Register at https://bit.ly/3aPAjeJ
Visit https://bit.ly/39JP81f for more information.
