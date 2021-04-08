COOKING HISTORICALLY: JOHNNY CAKE
“Cooking Historically with Chenango Historical Society,” an interactive culinary workshop will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, by CCHS history intern Marie Moren. She will teach participants how to make Carrie’s Johnny Cake, an 1890 recipe from the Chenango County cookbook “Made Nine Pies.”
Moren, a SUNY Geneseo graduate, received training at the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History. She recently curated the society’s virtual exhibit, “Women of Chenango County.”
The required registration should be completed at chenangoarts.org by Friday, April 9. A link to the Zoom presentation will be emailed before the event.
Call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
AQUA ZUMBA AND WATER AEROBICS
The Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program will offer Aqua Zumba and Water Aerobics classes starting the week of April 19.
Aqua Zumba will be taught from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and Water Aerobics will be taught from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Participants will enter the building through Door No. 13 on Sand Street and have their temperature checked. Masks must be worn except when in the water. The adult only program is for those out of school.
Contact Director June White at 607-639-2811 for more information and to register.
