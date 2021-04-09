ARTS ADVOCACY AT A TIME LIKE NO OTHER
Earlville Opera House will sponsor a virtual seminar from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on “Arts Advocacy at a Time Like No Other.”
According to a media release, CNY Arts Executive Director Stephen Butler and Sharon Loudon, an artist, educator and editor, will discuss the arts as an economic driver and how the industry can reinforce its impact.
A question-and-answer session will follow.
The required registration may be completed by emailing info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
GARDENING FROM A-Z
The School of Environmental Vocational Arts in South Kortright will present an Earth Day workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on “Gardening From A-Z.” The online program will be hosted by Arthur Maniaci.
According to a media release, Renee Barchitta has prepared a PowerPoint presentation featuring methods and tips on everything related to organic gardening including tools, beds, double digging, soil, composting, fencing, the best plants, seeds, watering and harvesting.
Barchitta is described in the release as an avid organic gardener and whole foods gluten-free cook and baker. She is a former Delaware County STOP-DWI program educator.
There is a suggested donation of $10 for the workshop.
Registration, due by Monday, April 19, may be completed by calling Barchitta at 607-326-4169.
MICRO-MEMOIR SPRING
Writers in the Mountains will present “Micro-Memoir Spring,” a six-week workshop with Linda Lowen from 10 a.m. until noon Fridays from May 14 to June 18.
A micro-memoir give writers the freedom to focus on a moment in time as opposed to decades. Whether that moment becomes the actual start to a book, or just a way to begin the writing process, the short stories that result can set the stage for a larger story.
According to a media release, partipants will begin by writing 200-word pieces.
The fifth and sixth weeks will focus on Tiny Love Stories, relationship tales of 100 words or fewer, resulting in a piece suitable to submit to the New York Times column of the same name.
A book reviewer for Publishers Weekly, Lowen’s writing advice has appeared in The Writer and Writer’s Digest magazines. She also teaches creative nonfiction at the Downtown Writers Center in Syracuse and has led workshops at the Chautauqua Writers Festival and HippoCamp, the annual Creative Nonfiction Writers Festival conference sponsored by Hippocampus magazine.
The workshop fee will be $100 if paid by April 23, or $125 if not. The deadline to register is May 7.
Email writersinthemoun tains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
Once registered and paid, participants will be notified how to join the class.
SUMMER PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE FOR TEACHERS
The Otsego County Conservation Association will offer a free Summer Professional Development Institute designed to help middle school teachers create innovative lessons about local watersheds.
According to a media release, the 40-hour institute will include online lessons, hands-on field experiences and independent work for participating teachers from the New York portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Scheduled to begin on July 22, the institute will focus on training teachers how to develop and implement Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences. MWEEs include classroom learning, outdoor experiences, presentations and an action project.
According to organizers, units could be developed that are appropriate for social studies, English, math and art, as well as science.
The summer institute is part of the Chesapeake Bay Headwaters Educational Ecosystem, a partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Bay Watershed Education and Training program and OCCA. The three-year partnership works to engage and educate teachers in the integration and performance of MWEEs in their classrooms.
CTLE credits and Master Teacher credits will be available.
Interested teachers may visit occainfo.org/BWET for more details and to apply for the program.
Email OCCA at nywen@occainfo.org for more information.
