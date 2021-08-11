CANNING TOMATOES, MAKING SALSA
A free online class in canning tomatoes and salsa will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County.
Participants will be shown how to can whole and diced tomatoes and make salsa.
The class will cover the basics of canning in a boiling water bath or steam canner, including the equipment needed.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/b82vyhn6 to register or contact Diane Whitten at dwhitten@cornell.edu or 518-885-8995.
SCREEN DANCE WORKSHOP
Andes Dance Collective will host a dance workshop and screening series designed to foster creative engagement in the art form of screen dance.
According to a media release, the workshop will provide participants with a forum for exploring creativity, physicality and modern technology toward self-expression and artistry.
The workshop will be at the Squid Farm at 34325 State Route 28 in Andes for those 14 and older.
Participants will experiment with dance and cameras to create short videos or movement pieces to be presented as part of the Film Festival on Sept. 4.
Instructors will be Victoria Lundell, Columbine Macher, Gloria McLean. and Marshall Coid.
Sessions will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15, 21 and 22, 28 and 29, and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Tuition will be $120. Scholarships are available. Contact Lundell at vlundell@juno.com or McLean at gloria.mclean@earthlink.net for more information and to register.
The Film Festival will include screenings of more than 15 works by local, national and international artists. Each performance will also feature a live performance by the Andes Dance Collective with video interaction. The final event will include the Collective’s film by Torkil Stavdal titled “Wind Wide Enough,” and films created in the workshop. Festival screenings are free and open to the public.
Films will be presented Aug. 14 at Turquoise Barn at 8052 County Highway 18 in Bloomville; Aug. 21 at Kirkside Pavilion at Kirkside Park in Roxbury; Aug. 28 at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi; and Sept. 4 at Squid Farm in Andes.
