CONQUERING PICKY EATING AT HOME
Family Resource Network of Oneonta will sponsor an online conference on “Conquering Picky Eating at Home “from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Aug. 25. Registered Dietitian Jennifer Friedman will be the guest speaker.
According to a media release, individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities can be fussy eaters.
The conference will provide an understanding of why selective eating is so common in spectrum disorders. Participants will learn how to manage concerns about weight and poor nutritional status, discover the best foods to introduce to their child and learn strategies to use at home to expand on diets.
Friedman received her bachelor’s degree from McGill University and her master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia University Teachers College. She has a website at JennyFriedmanNutrition.com and a blog at media@autism.nutritionist.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y3ge2xlo.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER PROGRAM
Cornell Cooperative Extensions in Delaware, Herkimer, Schoharie and Otsego counties are seeking a new class of applicants for the Master Gardener Volunteer Program.
According to a media release, the program is open to anyone with a genuine interest in flora and food gardening and a willingness to share their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm with constituents in his/her local communities.
Classes that accommodate Zoom conferencing will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays from Sept. 21 to March 15.
Trainees may participate from home or at their respective CCE county offices while observing C-19 safety protocols. Participants will need access to a computer with audio and camera components for interactive discussions.
The cost is $150 per person, including all materials. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 21, and will be followed by personal interviews.
More information is available by county as follows. Delaware: Carla Crim, 607-865-6531, ceh27@cornell.edu; Herkimer: Garet Livermore, 315-866-7920, herkimer@cornell.edu; Schoharie and Otsego: David Cox, 518-234-4303, ext.111, schoharie@cornell.edu.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y6ruye2w for a position description and application.
ADULT AND CONTINUING EDUCATION
AFTON — Free educational services are available from Afton Central School’s Adult and Continuing Education program to individuals interested in receiving a high school equivalency diploma, or improving their reading, writing or math skills.
According to a media release, classes are offered held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Afton Central School; 9:30 a.m. to noon at DCO Workforce Cener at 1 O’Hara Drive in Norwich; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at CDO Workforce Center at 12 Dietz St. in Oneonta; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday at Sidney Civic Center at 21 Liberty St.; and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Walton Elementary School Library on North Street in Walton.
Classes may be joined at any time. They are free and the work is individualized.
Those unable to attend a class may participate in a free home study program offered through the mail called Giving Ready Adults a Study Program. The program is designed for motivated people 21 and older, who work well on their own and possess good reading skills.
Students are advised to call 607 639-2811 before attending a class.
Contact Afton Adult and Continuing Education Program Director June White at 607-639-2811 or 800-792-2145 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.
