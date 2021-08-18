PAINTING WITH HOMEMADE WATERCOLORS
A free and interactive online workshop will be presented by the Chenango Arts Council from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on how to paint using homemade watercolors.
According to a media release, Matt Wilson will teach participants how to make watercolor paints using common household ingredients and students will then create a landscape using the paints they made.
Participants will need a small paint brush, several sheets of white drawing or watercolor paper, small bowls or a painting palette, baking soda, corn syrup, white vinegar, corn starch, food coloring or dye and various spices.
Registration may be completed online at Chenango Arts.org.
Call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
