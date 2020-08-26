COVID-19 SPECIAL EDUCATION UPDATES
An online workshop devoted to “COVID-19 Special Education Updates” will be presented by Oneonta’s Family Resource Network from 10 a.m until noon Friday, Aug. 28.
According to a media release, Patrick Radel will discuss guidance from the state and federal education departments. He will also provide advocacy strategies for families of students struggling with distance learning including how and when to request compensatory services. Radel is a lawyer whose practice includes education law.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y28qa4q4.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-287-3816 for more information and to register by phone.
WEATHERIZATION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will live stream energy-focused program at noon Tuesday, Sept. 1, on Facebook Live. The program is the fourth in the Energy Chat series.
According to a media release, Joseph Maggiore from Delaware Opportunities will address how free home energy upgrades for income-eligible homeowners and renters who pay their utility bills through the Weatherization Assistance Program can save on heating bills and make home warmer.
Go to @CCEDelawareHE and click on Videos on the left sidebar to view the online event.
Contact a community energy adviser at CCE at 607-865-6531, vsd22@cornell.edu, or www.smartenergychoices.org for more information.
