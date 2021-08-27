TO MARKET, TO MARKET
A free class in wholesale marketing will be offered by Cornell Cooperative Extensions in the counties of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17.
According to a media release, “To Market, To Market” will help business operators decide if wholesale marketing is an option for their business and what funding opportunities are the most suitable for them to access. The Baskets to Pallets curriculum will be used.
The class is open to previous To Market participants and anyone interested in learning more about wholesale marketing and funding opportunities.
CCE educators have partnered to offer the class virtually in the interests of everyone’s comfortable and safety.
The required registration may be completed online at https://bit.ly/ToMarket921.
POETRY FORMS: WHY AND HOW
Writers in the Mountains will present “Poetry Forms: Why and How,” an online workshop with William Duke, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 18.
According to a media release, students will learn and review the major forms of poetry. There will be a discussion of how forms came into being and why they continue to hold an important place in contemporary poetry. The use of syllabic forms: haiku, tanka and cinquains, as well as metric forms: limericks, sonnets, villanelles and sestinas, will be covered Concrete poems and free verse will also be discussed.
At the end of the first Saturday session there will be a collaborative writing exercise where the group writes its own villanelle. The second Saturday will be devoted to sharing and critiquing poems written in form by the class during the week.
Duke, a poet, painter and yoga instructor, hosts Spiritual Solutions on WIOX Radio. He has been a featured reader at Word Thursdays at Bright Hill Literary Press and Center of the Catskills as well as at Catskill Cabaradio at Pine Hill Community Center and WIOX Radio.
The workshop fee is $45.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org to register no later than Sept. 4.
Once registered and paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.