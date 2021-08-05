FUNCTIONAL BEHAVIOR ASSESSMENTS AND BEHAVIOR INTERVENTION PLANS
Family Resource Network of Oneonta and Starbridge of Rochester will present the workshop “Functional Behavior Assessments and Behavior Intervention Plans” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, online.
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will explore the nature of child behavior and when to know if and when either plan should be requested. FBA’s are designed to help determine why a student engages in actions that impede learning.
Tools and strategies will be shared to support student success and determine what types of supports and services may be needed.
Georgi will provide an understanding of what a Functional Behavioral Assessment is and the process involved with developing Behavior Intervention Plans.
She will also explain how one may actively participate in that process.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/36ctavp4.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
ART WORKSHOPS
The 31st annual community Summer Art Workshops sponsored by Gilbertsville Baptist Church will be held from Monday through Saturday, Aug. 9 to 14. The workshops are offered as an outreach ministry to families and friends in Gilbertsville and the surrounding area.
Offerings, for beginning artists only, are designed to develop or improve artistic skills in any child, youth or adult interested in the basics of painting.
Classes will be held in New Life Fellowship Hall of the church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
In addition to traditional painting, rock painting, tie dying and digital and long exposure photography will be offered along with quilting.
Call 607-783-2044 or 607-263-2490 for more information and to inquire about registration availability.
