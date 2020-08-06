NAILED IT!
Family Resource Network’s next Teen Scene will be a virtual version of the Netflix bake-off competition show Nailed It!
The Zoom presentation is open to all school-aged youths and will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, Aug. 10.
Instead of baking, clay, Play-Doh and other materials will be used to mold objects similar to those posted by FRN.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yymkosrm after which an email will be sent with the needed Zoom link to participate. Materials will be provided to those who register by Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Gift cards will be awarded to the winners of each round.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
SOLAR POWER
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will stream its third Energy Chat at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, on Facebook Live, this time featuring Ted Finkle from Apex Solar Power who will provide information about purchasing home solar panels.
The program will be accessible at @CCEDelawareHE by clicking on Videos on the left sidebar.
Energy Chat is funded through the Smart Energy Choices program by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.
Contact a community energy adviser at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu or visit www.smartenergychoices.org for more information .
SUPPLEMENTAL NEEDS TRUSTS AND GUARDIANSHIP
A workshop on Supplemental Needs Trusts and Guardianship will be presented on Zoom by Family Resource Network from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The workshop will be led by Binghamton lawyer Greg S. Catarella who specializes in trusts, estates, elder law and guardianship.
According to a media release, information pertaining to financial planning for the future of individuals with disabilities will be presented.
The webinar will also address what needs to be considered as those individuals approach adulthood.
As further stated in the release, at 18, individuals can vote, enter into contracts, get married, decide where to live and consent or refuse medical treatment. In terms of medical treatment, professionals may be prohibited from sharing health information with anyone in many instances once a patient is 18.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y2xwp 26d.
Call Terry at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
