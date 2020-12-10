PAINTING WITH JOY
A Painting with Joy workshop will be presented online at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by the Sidney Memorial Public Library.
Excerpts of episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross will be shown on YouTube after which the instructor will teach some techniques used by Ross to create a similar painting.
There is room for six participants. A $10 materials fee is due at registration.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to register.
ENERGY CHAT
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a live stream Energy Chat series presentation at noon Tuesday, Dec. 15, on Facebook Live.
According to a media release, Emily Belle with the project Get Your GreenBack Tompkins, will give a tour of the PowerHouse, described as a tiny house on wheels created to showcase smart energy choices. Educational elements inside the house are designed to help educate residents on ways to reduce their energy use and transition to renewable forms of energy.
The event may be watched by going to @CCEDelawareHE.
Call 607-865-6531, email vsd22@cornell.edu or visit www.smartenergychoices.org for more information.
MICRO-MEMOIR
Writers in the Mountains will present Micro-Memoir, a six-week workshop with Linda Lowen on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon Jan. 8 to Feb. 12.
According to a media release, memoir doesn’t have to cover decades to tell a story. Sometimes a single moment, if vividly depicted, can illuminate a life. The smaller format provided in the micro-memoir will allow the class to focus on an event that serves as a microcosm of the larger experience.
Participants will write 200-word pieces. Weeks 5 and 6 will focus on Tiny Love Stories, relationship tales of 100 words or fewer, resulting in a piece suitable to submit to the New York Times column of the same name.
A book reviewer for Publishers Weekly, Lowen’s writing advice has appeared in The Writer and Writer’s Digest magazines.
She teaches creative nonfiction at the Downtown Writers Center in Syracuse, and has led workshops at the Chautauqua Writers Festival and HippoCamp, the annual CNF conference sponsored by Hippocampus magazine.
The workshop fee will be $100 for those who register and pay by Dec. 18, and $125 after that.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org to register.
