MINI-ESSAYS AND SHORT STORIES
Writers in the Mountains will present “Mini-Essays and Short Stories,” a six-week workshop with Jane Seitel, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, for $120. The class will be held online from noon until 2 p.m. Fridays and will be limited to 10 students.
According to a media release, mini, micro, flash, personal essays and short shorts may be small, but they can be mighty. Whether someone chooses to write fiction or nonfiction, the way they express themselves can be crafted into a literary jewel to pass down to preserve family history or hone for publication.
Students will consider possible enhancements to their pieces and how to make their words sparkle. They’ll read and discuss examples which show the craft and work on mini warm-up exercises in class that can be used at home.
Seitel, an expressive arts therapist, writer and teacher, lives in Apex, North Carolina. She teaches writing and literature courses at The Osher Institute at Duke University, in person and online. She teaches literature as well as writing in her classes. She reportedly loves to teach mixed genre classes because individual choice of form allows the student to more fully enjoy and engage in the process of writing and revision. She personally uses writing as both a meditation practice and a honed craft. Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register by Dec. 31.
