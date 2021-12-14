EVALUATIONS AND COMPENSATORY EDUCATION
The Southern Tier Special Education Task Force will present a pre-recorded webinar focused on school level evaluations, independent education evaluations and compensatory education from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
According to a media release, the pandemic and time away from classroom instruction has left many students with sliding skills. Families are questioning what to do next.
Presenters will be Albany lawyer Tara Moffett and Schalmont Schools Pupil Personnel Services Director Shari Rosato
A live moderated question-and-answer session will follow.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8nm5yw. Successful registrants will receive an email with webinar call-in information.
