GETTING ORGANIZED
Family Resource Network will demonstrate an organizing tool that parents may use to help them navigate the special education process in an online workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
According to a media release, the Kid in a Book method of record keeping will be introduced by Family Resource Network facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio.
Participants will be guided through the process of organizing health and education records as well as other papers and documents generated by students with special needs.
Teen in a Book, a similar version of the Kid in a Book record keeping method, provides a go-to guide to access educational, medical and personal information at any time, all in the same place. Teen in a Book is aimed at helping teens and parents navigate the transition years with more confidence, comfort and ease. There is also a binder for adults.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/28rzt4ru.
Call 607-438-3978 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.