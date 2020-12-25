MINI-ESSAYS AND SHORT STORIES
Writers in the Mountains will present Mini-Essays and Short Stories, an online six-week workshop with Jane Seitel from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays from Jan. 25 to March 1.
According to a media release, whether participants choose to write fiction or nonfiction, the way they express themselves can be crafted to be passed down to preserve family history, or hone for publication. Students will be asked to consider possible enhancements to their pieces. Participants will read and discuss examples that show the craft. Mini warm-up exercises will be conducted in class and may be practiced on one’s own. Efforts will be shared and appreciations and insights offered.
Seitel, of Apex, North Carolina, is an expressive arts therapist, writer and teacher. She teaches writing and literature courses at the Osher Institute at Duke University, in person and online.
Registration is available by email at writersinthemountains@gmail.com. To register online and for more information, visit writersinthemountains.org. The class fee will be $100 for those who register by Jan. 4, or $125 thereafter.
