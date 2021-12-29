SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will offer both four-week and eight-week classes in early January along with open studio hours for interested artists 18 and older.
The classes will be taught by Clay Studio Manager and instructor Adam Jennett and Ann Geiger and Karla Andela.
The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 10 to March 4.
Anyone taking a class or participating in open studio hours will be required to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated and provide proof with a vaccination card of Empire Pass.
Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- for more information including a list of classes and fees.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org to register.
BUILDING COMMUNITY RESILIENCE
The first workshop in a five-part series titled “Building Community Resilience” will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, on Zoom.
Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extensions in Delaware County and Orange County and the Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance, the first session will address “Growing Resilient Communities, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access” and will be presented by Community Resilience Initiative Director of Training and Curriculum Development Rick Griffin. The nonprofit community resilience network is based in Tucson, Arizona.
According to a media release, the strength of communities and workplaces comes from the diversity of its population and intentional practices and opportunities related to equity, inclusion and accessibility. The session will cover science-based practices and the power they can hold.
The required registration may be completed at http://bit.ly/BCR555 after which a link to join all five workshops will be issued.
Workshops will be recorded and credits will be available to any teachers who participate.
Contact Jeanne Darling at 607-865-6531 or jmd30@cornell.edu or visit www.ccedelaware.org for more information.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING
