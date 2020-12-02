TOOLS FOR GROWING RESILIENCE
HAMDEN — The 23rd annual Making Healthful Decisions conference, “Tools for Growing Resilience” will be presented online from 11 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 9, by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County. It will also be recorded.
According to a media release, Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation founder Scarlett Lewis will be the keynote speaker. She and a panel of others will explain research regarding fostering social and emotional development, building resilience in individuals, families and communities throughout the lifespan with strengths-based and protective factor-building approaches.
Conference topics will be directed at schools, health and human services and communities-at-large.
The required registration for each day’s conference is available at cceorangecounty.org/events.
Call 845-344-1234 or email jv426@cornell.edu for more information.
