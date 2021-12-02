RECOVERY COACH ACADEMY
Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties will host a Recovery Coach Academy and Ethical Considerations for Recovery Coaches at the Turning Point at 22 Elm St. in Oneonta from Dec. 6 to 11.
Recovery coaches promote recovery and remove barriers and obstacles to recovery and serve as personal guides and mentors for people seeking or already in recovery from an addiction to alcohol and/or other drugs.
According to a media release, the $350 fee will cover training manuals and all else that is needed.
Those interested in taking the course are requested to contact FORDO Peer Specialist Coordinator Kyle LaFever at kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or call 607-267-4435 for more information including how to register.
COOKING HISTORICALLY
The Chenango Historical Society and Chenango Arts Council will present a free online cooking class focused on a historical holiday recipe from the 1890s.
Instructor Marie Moren will teach participants how to make a fruit cake using a recipe featured in the “Made Nine Pies” cookbook.
Contact Mary Beth Miller at 607-336-2787 or marybeth.miller@chenangoarts.org for more information and to register.
