TUESDAYS@2
An interactive weekly Zoom series will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties.
According to a media release, each week until March 30, a different holiday will be celebrated with food demonstrations, recipes and nutrition information to encourage healthy eating.
January’s Tuesdays@2 session will recognize National Soup Month. It will be followed on Jan. 12, by the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, and National Hot Tea Month on Jan. 26. Others in the series will focus on pizza, frozen foods, chips and dips, and foods on a stick.
Visit www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2 for more information and to register.
Other nutrition classes offered by CCE include the Healthy Connections program that incorporates healthy eating into one’s daily life. Contact kmf239@cornell.edu or call 518-234-4303, ext. 120 for more information.
Income eligible families with children may register for the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program and will receive a $40 gift certificate to the Shoe Department after completing six sessions. Contact Michelle Leveski at 518-234-4303, ext. 115 or mml39@cornell.edu for more information.
All CCE nutrition education programs will continue online using Zoom or other technology and will be available again in-person once group meetings are considered safe.
