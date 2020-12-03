INCLUSION
Family Resource Network will present a conference on Inclusion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, online using Zoom.
According to a media release, the interactive session will explore key theories and strategies for creating school communities that include students with disabilities.
Participants will be asked to consider the experience of autism in the areas of sensory and movement differences, communication, social interaction and behavior and discuss teaching practices for educating a diverse population that includes students on the autism spectrum.
Syracuse University Associate Professor of Inclusive Special Education and Disability Christine Ashby will speak. She teaches all levels from undergraduate to doctoral. She also coordinates the undergraduate Inclusive Elementary and Special Education Program and grades 1 to 6 and 7 to 12 Inclusive Special Education masters programs. Ashby is director of the Institute on Communication and Inclusion, which conducts research, training and disseminates information on communication strategies for individuals with disabilities who are non-speaking or who have limited speech.
Family Resource Network serves the families of people with disabilities in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties as well as those from the counties of Broome, Tioga and Tompkins. Families of individuals with OPWDD eligibility living in those six counties will be approved first. If space allows, other families and those from other counties along with professionals and community members will be approved.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y3jf686v.
