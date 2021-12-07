STRESS
Family Resources Network in Oneonta will offer an interactive workshop on stress led by trained Nurturing Program parenting facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
According to a media release, the online workshop will focus on positive parenting of children diagnosed with special needs and/or health challenges.
Stress, brain development, how stress affects the brain, how children with special health needs are affected by stress/stressors and how parents can model ways of coping and calming, will be covered.
Participants are encouraged to keep their cameras and microphones on during the session.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/nfv48v5n.
