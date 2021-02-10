YOUR MENTAL HEALTH AND THE COVID PANDEMIC
The Hobart Rotary Club, with Delaware Opportunities and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County, will sponsor a conversation on “Your Mental Health and the Covid Pandemic” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
According to a media release, conversation will focus on the physical and mental impacts of living in uncertain times and how people can best care for themselves, their loved ones and community. Strategies to help build resilience and connect to community supports will be offered.
The presentation is for any parent, teacher, health professional and community member who is looking for ways to deal with feelings of overwhelm, stress and/or anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic and climate of unrest.
Topics will include signs and symptoms of a mental health crisis, concerns and risks with special populations, including youths and seniors, and tools and techniques to handle stress.
ADAC Prevention Specialist Amanda Decker will be the evening’s moderator. Presenters will include Delaware Opportunities Executive Director Shelly Bartow and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County Executive Director Mary Rosenthal.
The webinar may be accessed online or by telephone. Participants should arrive at 5:55 p.m. The Zoom room will be locked 15 minutes into the session. The main room will be recorded for educational and promotional use.Information needed to join the meeting is available at tinyurl.com/1jgedx69.
