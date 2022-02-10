BEGINNING AND ONGOING FARMS
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will present a weekly virtual farm series focused on beginning and ongoing farms from Feb. 23 to March 16. All sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. on a Wednesday.
Starting a Farm Business will be presented on Feb. 23, by CCE Capital Area Beginner Farmer and Market Development Educator Steve Hadcock. He will address the risks of starting a farm business, income concerns and the finances needed to start a farm business.
Marketing Ag Products will follow on March 2, with SUNY Cobleskill Professor Sophie Ano who will discuss the basics of marketing farms or food businesses using social media and other outlets.
Conservation Easements for Agriculture is scheduled March 9. Otsego Land Trust Stewardship Associate May Leinhart will talk about private conservation easements, state and local tax credits and options farmers and landowners have in conserving their properties.
Farmland Succession Planning will complete the series on March 16, when Farm Net Farm Business Management Specialist Gabriel Gurley discusses the fundamentals of farm succession and how to develop a succession plan.
New at NYSAMP: Christine Tauzel will follow Gurley’s presentation at 7:30 p.m. with an overview of the New York State Agricultural Mediation Program and the ways it can serve farmers, their families and their businesses.
The fee is $10 per class or $25 for all five.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3xcwb62n to register.
Email Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or call 518-234-4303, ext. 119, for more information.
