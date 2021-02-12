GETTING ORGANIZED
Family Resource Network will sponsor a Teen Scene workshop for youths ages 12 to 19 who struggle with keeping track of their obligations. “Getting Organized” will be held online from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
According to a media release, participants will be taught ways to prioritize their commitments and responsibilities including appointments, homework assignments and extracurricular activities.
They will be taught how to use a planner and more efficiently take and organize their study notes.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y8up87rw. Those who register by Friday, Feb. 12, will receive a planner before the workshop from a choice of three designs.
Call Kristen at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
