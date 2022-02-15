CONTINUUM OF SERVICES
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present a “Continuum of Services” training webinar from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
According to a media release, Kara Georgi, parent education specialist at the Starbridge Parent Training and Information Center, will provide information about the educational placement options available to students with disabilities, including special classes and private schools.
She will also cover related services available along with the process used to determine them.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2b5y93b6.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
