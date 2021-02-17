INTERACTIONS SERIES
Hanford Mills Museum will present a free online series designed to bring together local artists and scholars in discussions on environmental justice, the use of natural resources and sustainability. All sessions will begin at 7 p.m.
According to a media release, InterActions will begin Thursday, Feb. 18 with Christina Hunt Wood, a video artist and photographer based in Delhi and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forests Associate Professor Rachel Leibowitz who is also co-director of the Center for Cultural Landscape Preservation.
On March 4, Ellen Wong, a landscape painter and visual artist and SUNY Delhi Associate Professor of Arts and Sciences Lisa Tessier will be the featured speakers.
On March 25, traditional musicians Jay Ungar and Molly Mason and co-founders of the Ashokan Center will speak.
On April 8, artist Richard Kathmann and Cornell University Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Principal Director for the Cornell Climate Change Garden Joshua Cerra, will close out the series. Kathmann, of East Meredith, served as the museum’s first executive director.
Sessions are free and will take place using Zoom.
As further stated in the release by Hanford Mills Museum Executive Director Liz Callahan, “Bringing together diverse perspectives and speakers with a rich knowledge of the region will help us all assess and enhance our understanding of critical issues.” She added that the museum will use the conversations to find new ways to enhance the museum’s portrayal of shared landscape, equitable use of natural resources and sustainability, for its visitors.
Visit hanfordmills.org more information and to register.
WATERCOLOR FOR BEGINNERS
Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney will offer “Watercolor for Beginners,” a workshop, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and again on March 20.
The workshops will be limited to to six students.
All supplies will be covered in the $5 fee due at registration.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to register.
VIDEO STAR SERIES: INTRO TO SHOTCUT
Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will offer a free spring Video Star series for those 10 to 18 that will familiarize them with Shotcut, a free and open source video editor.
The first class will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Three more classes will make up the series.
According to a media release, participants will learn how to make cuts in their videos, create transitions between clips and add text and images.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/drwoairp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.