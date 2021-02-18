SUPPORT ANIMALS — DIFFERENCES, DUTIES AND YOU
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will offer the online workshop “Support Animals — Differences, Duties and You” from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, presented by Pet Connections, a program of ARC Ontario, the workshop will focus on service and emotional support animals as well as therapy animals. Information will be provided on what it takes to properly train and certify such animals, how to maintain their training and how to determine what the best animal is for someone’s individual needs.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/ftf9x4mn.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
