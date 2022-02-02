VIRTUAL COOK-ALONG: SWEET TREATS!
Family Resource Network will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a virtual cook-along that will result in the creation of sweet treats from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Oreo truffles and chocolate chip cookies will be prepared with ingredients supplied by FRN to those who register by Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Delivery may be arranged by those who live within 10 miles of the FRN’s office at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta.
Others may schedule a time to pick up the supplies for the class.
The program is for Dragon Dates and Teen Scene participants and open to any school aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3zt8znjm.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
