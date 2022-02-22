VIRTUAL PAINT AND DIP
Family Resource Network will host “Virtual Pain and Dip,” a Teen Scene and Dragon Dates online event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Participants will complete a winter-themed painting with guidance. Canvas, paints, brushes and snacks will be provided by FRN.
Teen Scene is open to school-aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego. Dragon Dates are for individuals with Office of People with Developmental Disabilities in the same three counties as well as the counties of Broome, Tioga and Tompkins.
Registration is requested by Wednesday, Feb. 23, and may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2e64wzah.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
QUILTMAKING FOR BEGINNERS
Quiltmaking for beginners will be taught by Ellen Adams from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 9, and 16, a William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
All fabric and supplies will be provided. A basic handsewn project will be completed.
Call the library at 607-865-5929 for more information and to register.
