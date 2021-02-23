PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TRAINING
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a free workshop on Zoom designed to prepare interested individuals to become certified private pesticide applicators with the state Department of Environmental Conservation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 25.
According to a media release, the training will cover aspects of pesticide use and safety in preparation for the certification exam. The training will also cover state DEC certified applicator laws and regulations.
Contact Corrine Tompkins at crb222@cornell.edu to register and for more information.
