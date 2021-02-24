HOLD, GRASP, GRIP: HANDLE HOW-TO!
Smithy Clay Studio in Cooperstown will have its first Zoom workshop, “Hold, Grasp, Grip: Handle How-To!” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 2. It will be instructed by Adam Jennett.
According to a media release, the $40 workshop will focus on the ins and outs of making handles whether they are hand built or thrown.
Jennett will demonstrate how he uses inanimate objects like spray bottles to work out handle ideas before attaching them to his work.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for a list of needed supplies, to register and pay.
BUSINESS PLANNING FOR A NEW ERA
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship will begin a five week online workshop focused on “Business Planning for a New Era” on March 10.
According to a media release, the program is designed to reflect the changing needs of farm and food entrepreneurs.
Participants will be taught to understand, articulate and incorporate the values of sustainability, collaboration, inclusion, transparency and innovation in all aspects of their entrepreneurship planning.
In addition to business planning, marketing, operations and financial planning will also be covered.
Each week, participants will prepare a component of a business plan and share, learn from others and receive individual feedback and guidance from course instructors.
Participants will learn and work outside of class during the week on their own timetable using a structured curriculum of recorded videos, readings and assignments. They will meet with instructors in a weekly online class to connect and share with others, ask questions and practice what they have learned.
For more information and to register, email jim@cadefarms.org or call 315-272-9529.
ARTIST AS ENTREPRENEUR
Artists living and working in the counties of Chenango and Otsego may apply to participate in a free online entrepreneurial program to be presented by Earlville Opera House and the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts scheduled for April.
According to a media release, the New York State Council on the Arts/New York Foundation for the Arts “Artist as Entrepreneur Program” will be presented as a multi-day professional development opportunity. It will delve into the fundamental principles of sustainability in the arts.
The program is for artists of all disciplines and stages of their careers looking to identify new ways of thinking and approaching their arts practice, while seeking a community of like-minded artists.
Featured topics will include strategic planning, finance, law, marketing and fundraising, with additional material drawn from NYFA’s textbook “The Profitable Artist,” Allworth Press, 2018.
The structure will be a blend of workshops, discussions and breakout groups.
Participants will work through a flexible action plan and with entrepreneurial tools that will provide a blueprint for their practice or specific projects. Content will be customized in light of the recent challenges artists are facing.
Sessions will be presented April 8, 10 and 11, and 24 and 25.
Participants will be selected through a panel review process. Artists of all disciplines and career stages, including students, may apply. Artists from the Central and Southern Tier regions are also also eligible to apply.
The required application may be completed at tinyurl.com/t9pfq9ga and will be accepted until March 4. Successful applicants will be notified on or before March 18.
Visit nyfa.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.