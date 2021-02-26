BUTTERNUT VALLEY ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris has scheduled spring classes that, because of the ongoing pandemic, participants can safely complete at home.
Registration is due by Saturday, March 6.
Instructors have created kits for their classes that will need to be picked up by appointment.
Snowflake, Geometric and Village Scene Pysanky Eggs will be offered by Julie Koch.
Each kit will include three designs to choose from when registering.
The fee is $45 for members or $55 for each class.
Traditional Ukrainian methods and tools will be used.
Beginner Cross Stitching and Counted Cross Stich with Diane Walling will be $7 for members or $10 for each class.
Kits will include instructions and needed supplies.
Beginners will create a classic “White Flower” wall hanging and Counted Cross Stitch students will complete a project featuring a spring-themed mini cross stitch wall hanging called “Somebunny Loves You.”
Macrame Plant Hangers and Macrame Belts with Susan Andrus will be $10 for members or $15.
A hanger for plants and an easy, fashionable belt will be created by tying knots.
Kits will include instructions and needed supplies.
Call BVACC at 607-263-2150 or 607-263-5786 for more information and to register.
