AMPLIFY AND MAGNIFY: USING BRAIDED FORM TO MAKE YOUR WORK BIGGER
Writers in the Mountains will present “Amplify and Magnify: Using Braided Form to Make Your Work Bigger,” a six-week online workshop with Melissa Holbrook Pierson from Feb. 25 to April 1. The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
According to a media release, a piece of writing formed of several disparate parts can come together in a whole that is far greater than its parts. The class will practice reflective techniques to find additional themes to amplify their writing.
The workshop fee will be $100 for those who register and pay by Feb. 4, and $125 after that.
Visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register online. Register by email at writersinthemountains@gmail.com.
Paid registrants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
BRING YOUR CHILD’S IEP NIGHT
Family Resource Network in Oneonta will host “Bring Your Child’s IEP Night,” an online workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, focused on creating the best Individualized Education Program for students with developmental disabilities.
According to a media release, FRN advocates will review the New York State IEP section by section and will be available for individual questions and consultations.
Topics to be covered will include levels of performance, any concerns regarding the IEP, SMART goals, testing accommodations and transition plans. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Results-oriented and Time-bound.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y3eer5y4.
